SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,519 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 5,938,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,123,102. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

