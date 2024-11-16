St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 141785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.
St. Joe Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 56,171 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 404.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 68.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 127,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
