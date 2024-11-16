Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.45). Approximately 3,459,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.46).

Standard Life Aberdeen Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.10.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

