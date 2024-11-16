Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 83,691 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 59,408 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $1,177,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 636,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. 15,433,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792,557. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.