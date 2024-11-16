StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167,035.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

