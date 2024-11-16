StockNews.com Upgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Forrester Research Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ FORR opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 62.4% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

