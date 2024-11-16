Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases 24,194 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 724,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.