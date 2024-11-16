Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Price Performance

SRDX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. 125,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,123. Surmodics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $552.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $33.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,499,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 393.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

