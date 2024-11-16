Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.59. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,481.04. This represents a 222.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Haas bought 45,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,247.36. This trade represents a 57.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491 over the last 90 days. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 163,234 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

