Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Terumo Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of TRUMY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 134,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. Terumo has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.64.
Terumo Company Profile
