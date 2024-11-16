Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Terumo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TRUMY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 134,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. Terumo has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

