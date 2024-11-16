The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 122.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after buying an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Boeing by 79.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 726,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $140,160,000 after acquiring an additional 320,502 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $140.19. 12,120,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174,678. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

