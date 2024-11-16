The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Price

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $209.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.19.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ALL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.88. 1,397,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,382. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a one year low of $131.65 and a one year high of $201.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 50.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This trade represents a 77.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,106,112. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Allstate by 334.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.5% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.