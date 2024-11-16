The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.00. 3,405,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,987. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,255,395. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,500 shares of company stock worth $17,097,016. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.