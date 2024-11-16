The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $115.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

