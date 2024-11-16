Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Downgraded to Moderate Buy Rating by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWM. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.64.

Shares of TWM stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.13. 5,238,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,056. The company has a market cap of C$55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$1.08.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. The business had revenue of C$461.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

