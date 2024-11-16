Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the October 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Tivic Health Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 2,159,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,011. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.
Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 606.47% and a negative return on equity of 172.08%.
About Tivic Health Systems
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
