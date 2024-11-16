Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the October 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Tivic Health Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 2,159,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,011. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 606.47% and a negative return on equity of 172.08%.

Institutional Trading of Tivic Health Systems

About Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

