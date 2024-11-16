Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,129 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,519,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 287.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.49.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 672.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.