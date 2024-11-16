Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 51.9% in October

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,422,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the October 15th total of 8,175,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.1 %

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 338,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3606 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

