TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the October 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance
TransCode Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 264,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,209. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
