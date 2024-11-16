TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Update

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In related news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 32.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $438,493.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,766.32. This trade represents a 12.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 146,115 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth about $16,086,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. 2,305,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.62 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

