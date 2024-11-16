Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,498,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $2,914,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

