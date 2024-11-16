Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 790,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,263,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

