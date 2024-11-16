TSA Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 165.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

