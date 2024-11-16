TSA Wealth Managment LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.3% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 354,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

