Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $111.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $122.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

