Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Linde by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Linde by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 1.0 %

LIN traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $449.10. 2,417,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,589. The company has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a one year low of $396.07 and a one year high of $487.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.64.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

