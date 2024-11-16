Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TPC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.03). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,257,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,064,655.36. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

