Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Reduced by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,504,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 78,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 290,987 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE UBER opened at $73.26 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

