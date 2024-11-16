Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after buying an additional 512,591 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $134,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

