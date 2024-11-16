UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Stock Price

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,965. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

