Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $235.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $216.79 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

