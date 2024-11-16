Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $562,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,882,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 118.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $342.96 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

