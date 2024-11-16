Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

