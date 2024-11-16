Vawter Financial Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 397,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

