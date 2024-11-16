Vawter Financial Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

