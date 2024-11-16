Vectors Research Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.