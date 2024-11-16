Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 1.3 %

VEOEY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 411,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,575. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.