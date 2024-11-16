Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Up 5.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 270.17 and a beta of 0.72. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,695.70. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,419 shares of company stock worth $116,647. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Viant Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.