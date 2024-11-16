Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 270.17 and a beta of 0.72. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 529,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,193.04. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,419 shares of company stock worth $116,647 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viant Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

