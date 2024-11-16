Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $44.59 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,839 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Globe Life worth $44,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 33.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GL

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.