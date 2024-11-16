Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.