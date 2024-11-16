Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

AMP stock opened at $562.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.96 and a 1-year high of $569.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.55 and its 200 day moving average is $452.66.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $15,829,445 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

