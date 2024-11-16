Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,106.0 days.
Wacker Chemie Price Performance
Shares of WKCMF remained flat at $78.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $129.85.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
