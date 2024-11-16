Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Loop Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

DIS stock traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.08. 32,048,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. Walt Disney has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

