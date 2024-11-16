Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

NYSE DIS traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,048,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,124. Walt Disney has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,463,978,000 after purchasing an additional 490,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,609,833,000 after buying an additional 1,393,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,310,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

