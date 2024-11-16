Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 76.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 30.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE WSO opened at $520.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.23. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.33 and a 12-month high of $545.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.46%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.