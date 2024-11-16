Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 4,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 27,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

