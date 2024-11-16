What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for ATOS FY2026 Earnings?

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Atossa Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATOS. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 254.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

