Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.55 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 81.87 ($1.03). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 457,347 shares.

Xaar Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market cap of £66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,105.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

