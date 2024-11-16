Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Landstar System Trading Down 2.4 %

Landstar System stock opened at $182.82 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $165.39 and a 1 year high of $201.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $1,084,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 346.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.